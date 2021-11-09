webinar register page

Zurich Instruments Webinar - Best practices in sensor characterization and control
Duration: 1hr (45 mins + 15 mins)
From the design board to the realization of a sensor, an essential step to achieving the desired performance is the characterization of the sensing element. In this webinar, Kivanç Esat and Dr. Tomas Manzaneque Garcia (Delft University of Technology) will look into best practices when using lock-in amplifiers for this task, with examples including mechanical micro-resonators and optomechanical systems. They will also show how to set up feedback controllers for maximal precision, and review the trade-offs between open- and closed-loop operation.

Nov 9, 2021 05:00 PM in Zurich

