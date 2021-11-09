Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Nov 9, 2021 05:00 PM Zurich Topic: Zurich Instruments Webinar - Best practices in sensor characterization and control Register in advance for this webinar: https://zhinst.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qSok_tBWSnuumzpbTs6zUw After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Tomás Manzaneque Garcia (Postdoctoral Researcher @Delft University of Technology) Tomás Manzaneque Garcia is a postdoctoral researcher at Delft University of Technology. He received his PhD from the University of Castilla-La Mancha and then took up a postdoctoral position at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research focuses on the fabrication, modeling and interfacing of mechanical micro-resonators in different fields of application: examples are rheological sensing, ultra-sensitive mass sensing, passive conditioning of RF signals for Internet-of-Things communications, and single-cell biopsy. His research interests branch out to the non-linear dynamics of mechanical resonators and the efficient actuation and detection of mechanical vibrations through piezo-electric materials. Kıvanç Esat (Application Scientist @Zurich Instruments) Kıvanç Esat is an Application Scientist at Zurich Instruments. As an experimental physicist, he studied condensed matter in different forms – from nanoparticles to aerosols. He received his PhD from ETH Zurich, where he developed new optical trapping methods. Before that he studied and worked at İstanbul Technical University, focusing on scanning probe techniques. At Zurich instruments, Kıvanç enjoys solving experimental challenges for a broad range of applications. He likes to discuss scientific developments, and is passionate about climbing and cooking.