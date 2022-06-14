webinar register page

Webinar banner
Zurich Instruments Webinar - Hands-on Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy
Duration: 1hr (45 mins + 15 mins)
Would you like to start impedance measurements, but don’t know how? Or do you already use impedance spectroscopy but would like to know more about theory and practice, while also learning some practical tips and tricks?

This webinar will introduce the basics of impedance spectroscopy and related analysis, and give practical hints to avoid common errors. It consists of a tutorial lecture followed by demonstrations showing how to configure a fault-free measurement and how to optimize your setup.

Jun 14, 2022 05:00 PM in Zurich

* Required information
Loading
Register

Speakers

Dr. Dino Klotz
Application Scientist @Zurich Instruments
Dino Klotz is an Application Scientist at Zurich Instruments. He started working with impedance spectroscopy during his PhD in Karlsruhe and since then has applied his knowledge for renewable energy applications in Germany, Japan, Israel and the USA. At Zurich Instruments, he is eager to share this knowledge and help researchers with their challenges related to impedance measurements. Tennis, skiing, windsurfing and cycling are other passions that he likes to pursue.
Dr. Magdalena Marszalek
Technical Sales @Zurich Instruments
Magdalena Marszalek is a member of the Technical Sales team at Zurich Instruments. She has a background in materials science and received her PhD in chemistry at EPFL in Lausanne, where she investigated nanostructures for Grätzel solar cells. Thanks to her interdisciplinary studies, Magdalena can advise you on measurement applications ranging from photonics to tissue and cell research, even though impedance spectroscopy holds a special place in her heart. After work, Magdalena trades her laptop keyboard for one where she can hone her skills as a classical pianist.

Share via Email

All fields are required
 

Switch Time Zone

  